Many bigwigs bite the dust

May 14, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In all, 13 Ministers and a many of the bigwigs irrespective of party, have bitten the dust in the recent Assembly elections, as per the results announced yesterday.

The Ministers who lost the elections are Dr. K. Sudhakar in Chikkaballapur, B. Sriramulu in Kampli (ST Reserve), Govind Karjol in Mudhol, Murugesh Nirani in Bilgi, J.C. Madhuswamy in Chikkanayakanahalli, B.C. Patil in Hirekerur, MTB Nagaraj in Hosakote, K.C. Narayana Gowda in K.R. Pet, Halappa Achar in Yelburga, Shankar Patil Munenkoppa in Navalgund and B.C. Nagesh in Tumakuru.

Another Minister R. Ashoka who lost in high-profile Kanakapura Constituency, however succeeded in retaining his bastion Padmanaba Nagar in Bengaluru.

V. Somanna, who served as Housing Minister in CM Bommai Government, lost both in Varuna and Chamarajanagar Constituencies. C.T. Ravi, the four-time MLA from Chikkamagaluru and the incumbent BJP National General Secretary, also lost this time.

Among the two top BJP leaders, former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who switched over to Congress, after the denial of ticket to contest the elections, Shettar lost in Hubballi-Dharwad Central Constituency by a margin of 30,000 votes, while Savadi managed to pull a big win in Athani by a margin of 76,000 votes.

Actor turned politician and JD(S) Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy, failed to win again, but this time from Ramanagara Constituency. He had previously lost the Parliamentary election from Mandya in 2019.