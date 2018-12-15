Many devotees had come to Temple to view Gopura installation

Hanur: At least 11 people lost their lives and over 70 took ill after consuming ‘prasadam’ distributed during the ‘Gopura’ installation ceremony at Kichguth Maramma Temple at Sulwadi village in Ramapura hobli of Hanur taluk in Chamarajanagar district yesterday.

Most of the devotees, who died or took ill, had come to the temple to view ‘Gopura’ installation by the Temple Trust.

The programme was inaugurated by M.M. Hills Salur Mutt Seer Sri Guruswamy in the presence of Martalli Gram Panchayat President Savitri Bai and other local politicians. The Temple Trust had prepared Tomato Bath and Panchamrutha as ‘Prasadam’ for distribution to devotees, who were about 150 in numbers.

After the performance of Mahamangalarathi, the prasadam was distributed to devotees at around 9.30 am. But after sometime, more than 80 devotees, who had consumed Tomato Bath, took ill, complaining of vomiting and diarrhoea and a burning sensation in eyes and stomach, following which they were rushed to Holy Cross Hospital at Kamagere and Ramapura Hospital. 12-year-old Anitha, daughter of one of the cooks, who prepared the prasadam, who collapsed right in front of the Temple after consuming prasadam, died en route to the Hospital, while a cowherd by name Annayyappa died at Holy Cross Hospital. As the number of ill devotees began to swell with every passing minute, Holy Cross Hospital authorities informed the matter to Chamarajanagar District authorities and the Police. Soon, the authorities began rushing 108 Ambulances to Sulwadi village, Hanur, Ramapura and Kamagere.

The District Health authorities summoned all available doctors to take care of the ill, who had come to various hospitals in Kollegal, Hanur and other places in the district. After first-aid treatment, the ill were shifted to hospitals at Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. Meanwhile, Health Officials of Chamarajanagar district have confirmed reports of ‘Prasadam’ being laced with poison.

Acknowledging that the ‘prasadam’ consumed by devotees was poisoned, the Health Officials said that ‘prasadam’ samples have been sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) and contents can be known only after FSL report is out.

Reacting to the death of devotees, Mysuru District Minister G.T. Devegowda said that the high death toll indicates the gravity of the situation.

Stating that innocent devotees of Kichguth Temple had lost their lives and over 70 had taken ill, he said that stringent action must be taken against the culprits if it is found that the prasadam was intentionally poisoned.

MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, expressing shock over the incident, said that the guilty must be severely punished. Stating that he had prayed to the Almighty seeking God’s blessings for saving the lives of those who are undergoing treatment at different hospitals, he urged the Government to appropriately compensate the family members of the deceased devotees.

