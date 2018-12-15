More than 60 birds and animals too found dead

Not only the devotees, but also over 60 birds and animals, which consumed tomato bath prasadam waste at Sulwadi, were found dead in the surroundings of the Temple, thus lending more credence to speculations that the prasadam had been poisoned.

These birds and animals, most of them street dogs, has consumed the ‘prasadam’ after a few devotees had thrown at sensing pesticide or kerosene smell. All the birds and animals, which consumed the prasadam, died a traumatic death some time later. While some birds, most of them crows, fell dead close to the temple, some of them were found dead under nearby trees, and a few others in bushes, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, veterinary authorities inspected the carcass of the birds and animals this morning and took viscera samples of some of the dead animals and birds. These samples will be sent to Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals in Bengaluru for testing and the reason for the deaths will be known after the institute sends laboratory report, according to sources.

