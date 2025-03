March 17, 2025

Mary George (88), wife of late K.A. George, retired Nursing Superintendent, Mysuru, passed away yesterday morning.

She leaves behind her son Vincent, daughters Reema and Reeta and a host of relatives and friends.

The Funeral Service was held at 4 pm today (Mar. 17), followed by the Funeral Mass at Roman Catholic Cemetery in Gandhinagar at 4.30 pm, according to family sources.