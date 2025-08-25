 ‘Mask Man’ confesses: Skull not from Dharmasthala

August 25, 2025

Forensic report exposes skull’s origin; Delhi link emerges; secret meetings suspected

Mangaluru/Mandya: The mystery surrounding the skull brought by C.N. Chinnaiah (Mask Man) in the alleged Dharmasthala ‘mass burial’ has finally seen a breakthrough. The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has kept the masked suspect in custody for the past ten days, is now unearthing explosive details. The SIT has started gathering crucial information related to Chinnaiah, the complainant, now named as the accused for fraud and fabricated evidence.

A team of SIT officials has gone to Mandya and Tamil Nadu and is collecting details from his family members and friends. Chinnaiah is found to have resided in a village at Mandya and also in Tamil Nadu along with his family.

Delhi link: Investigations have revealed that the skull was taken to Delhi even before officials in Dharmasthala could examine it. A conspiracy gang had allegedly escorted Chinnaiah — along with the skull — to the capital, where he was made to meet influential figures and narrate the entire back-story of the case.

Reports suggest that a major deal may have taken place behind closed doors during these meetings. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report has further shed light on the mystery.

Chinnaiah, who had secured protection under the Witness Protection Act while in possession of the skull, had been under scrutiny of the SIT. Based on his statements, officials carried out excavations at 17 different locations.

However, when pressed about the skull’s origin, Chinnaiah gave conflicting answers — sometimes claiming it was from “Boliyar,” other times “Kalleri” and at times pointing to entirely different places.

Crucially, forensic analysis confirmed that the soil traces on the skull did not match the Dharmasthala region.

According to SIT sources, the skull handed over by Chinnaiah had actually been procured by his gang from a medical research centre. Experts informed investigators that the skull was nearly 40 years old and had been coated with varnish to preserve it for long-term use.

With this evidence in hand, the SIT tightened its questioning. Under sustained interrogation, Chinnaiah finally admitted that the skull was brought from another location and that he had acted under instructions from others.