Mass cleaning drive of Kukkarahalli Lake on Sunday
Mysuru: A mass cleaning drive of Kukkarahalli Lake will be organised on Mar. 25 (Sunday) at the main entrance of the Lake.

Organisers and volunteers will assemble at the lake at 6.30 am and begin the cleaning drive. Waste will be collected and later disposed of in a proper way. Except for the part which has water, the entire premises will be cleaned. Organisers are expecting more than 500 volunteers for the cleaning campaign.

The event is supported by Young Indians, Confederation of Indian Industry, Wild Mysuru, People Tree, Rotary Mysore, Let’s Do It! Mysore and other organisations.

Photography exhibition: On the same day, a photography expo will be inaugurated at 7 am at the Kukkarahalli Lake main entrance by University of Mysore In-charge Vice-Chancellor Prof. C. Basavaraju. Registrar D. Bharathi, Registrar (Evaluation) Prof. J. Somashekar and EMRC Director Prof. M.R. Gangadhar will be present.

The exhibition will display photographs collected from the residents of Mysuru on Kukkarahalli Lake. The organisers have received 450 photographs and 122 of them will be displayed from 7 am to 10 am and from 4 pm to 6.30 pm.

March 23, 2018

