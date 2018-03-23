Sketchup Session with city artist tomorrow

Mysuru: A Sketchup Session with city-based artist Kaveri Gopalakrishnan will be held tomorrow (Mar.24) at The Barge Resaturant near Shubodini Convention Centre, Hebbal Industrial Area, here at 5.30 pm.

The Session is organised by Madhuvanthi Mohan, an illustrator, who runs a company called ‘Something Sketchy.’ The Sketchup is an illustrators group which aims to create a network and platform for illustrators in the country to connect, collaborate and support one another by holding informal artist gatherings and meetups.

At each Session, a Banner Artist is invited to design the cover page and profile picture for the month. The Sketchup also occasionally picks a topic that everyone sketches to, and post everyone’s entries on the page with a link to their pages.

This month Sketchup has chosen Kaveri, who was one of the 12 women artists selected by Google from around the world to create the Google Doodle for International Women’s Day on Mar.8, as the Banner Artist for tomorrow’s event.

The Google Doodle that was featured was titled “Up on the Roof.” This doodle was about a girl who reads books on her terrace and with every page that she completes, she grows wings that help her take flight.

Kaveri Gopalakrishnan is an independent comics-maker, an Art Director and an Illustrator. Her graphic stories have been published in ‘Drawing the line’ (Zubaan Books, India), Sprïng Magazin (Germany), European Comic Art (Berghan Books, Europe), First Hand (YodaPress, India), The Hindu BLink and online at www.urbanlorecomics.com to name a few.

She did her schooling at Kfi, Chennai (a sister concern of Rishi Valley), Jss Siddarthanagar and AVK, Mysuru; Plus 2 at Valley School, Bengaluru; Under-Graduation in Animation and Film Design at NID, Ahmedabad.

Kaveri is the daughter of Yamuna Achaiah and Farokh Anklesaria and grand-daughter of Kuppanda Dali and Muthu Achaiah, residents of Lalitadripura Road, Siddarthanagar.

For tickets log on to: https://insider.in/sketchup-2-8-with-kaveri-gopalakrishnan-mar24-2018/event