Cauvery row: Karnataka not to file review petition in SC

Bengaluru: With an additional allocation of 14.75 tmcft of Cauvery water to Karnataka, the all-party meeting, convened by Chief Minister Siddharamaiah in Bengaluru yesterday to discuss the fallout of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue, has unanimously decided against filing a review petition challenging the final verdict of the Court.

It was decided to impress upon the Centre to establish a dispute resolution forum in consultation with Karnataka and other riparian States in the Cauvery basin.

Both decisions were taken based on suggestions by a legal team, led by Fali S. Nariman, Water Resources Minister M.B. Patil told presspersons after the meeting. “Our legal team head Fali Nariman and senior advocate Shyam Divan was of the opinion that we should not file a review. Accordingly, Karnataka has not filed a review,” Patil said.

It was also decided to unanimously oppose formation of Cauvery Management Board (CMB), if Tamil Nadu demands for it.

The Apex Court has ordered additional intake of 14.75 tmcft of Cauvery waters for Karnataka by reducing the overall quantum of water for Tamil Nadu. It ordered that the water to be released for Tamil Nadu at inter-State border at Biligundlu per annum would be reduced from 192 to 177.25 tmcft. The court ordered an additional 4.75 tmcft for Bengaluru.

Cauvery Decision Implementation Committee

Meanwhile, Karnataka has suggested the Centre to set up a Cauvery Decision Implementation Committee headed by Union Water Resources Minister to implement the Supreme Court verdict on allocation of Cauvery water among basin States.

The State Government in its comments submitted to the Union Ministry of Water Resources on setting up a “scheme” to implement the Apex Court order, said that Water Resources Ministers of all riparian States, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala, can be its members. Union Water Resources Secretary can be Member-Secretary of the panel.

The State Government submitted its opinion on formulating the scheme after the Union Ministry of Water Resources asked comments from all the riparian States following the Apex Court direction.

In its comments, the State said the power and functioning of the committee should include implementing the Supreme Court order, decide the disputes in executing the highest court’s judgement, and determine the share of water among States in distress year, frame rules and regulations for the conduct of the business.