Mass Shiva Namaskara at Ganapathy Ashram

February 17, 2023

Mass Shiva Namaskara programme has been arranged at Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Ashram in Mysuru on Saturday (Feb.18) from 5.30 am to 7 am with the blessings of Sri Ganapathy Swamiji and Sri Datta Vijayananda Tirtha Swamiji. The programme is jointly arranged by International Datta Kriya Yoga Centre, Mysuru, Sri Patanjali Yoga Shiksha Samiti, Karnataka (SPYSS), Mysuru and Sri Patanjali Yoga Study and Research Centre, (SPYS&RC), Mysuru.

Yoga bandhus and devotees from Mysuru are requested to participate in this programme, according to a press release from N.S. Sathyanarayana, Trustee and Hon. Principal, SPYS & RC [Mob: 94488-72176].