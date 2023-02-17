In Briefs

Shab-e-Mayraj-un-Nabi celebrations tomorrow

February 17, 2023

Muslim brethren will be celebrating Shab-e-Mayraj-un-Nabi tomorrow and management committees of various Masjids across the city have decided the timings of Isha Salath, which are as follows: 8.15 pm: Masjid Hazarath Meer Hayath at Mandi Mohalla. 9 pm: Masjid Hali Meamoon Jamath at Shivarampet, Masjid Khadriya at Nanjumalige, Masid-e- Showdul Badar (One Minaret) at Shanthinagar.

9.30 pm: Masjid-e-Rehamathiya at M.G. Kareem Block in Shanthinagar, Masjid Dargahi on Sawday Road and Masjid-e-Azam on Ahoka Road.

10 pm: Masjid Aqsa near Fountain Circle, Masjid Mecca at Rajivnagar and Masjid Feel Khana, near MCC Main Office in K.R. Mohalla. On Feb. 18 and 19, Iftar has been arranged before Maqrib Salath at Masjid Hali Meamoon Jamath at Shivarampet for those who are fasting, according to a press release.

