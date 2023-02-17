In Briefs

Calling sportspersons to avail incentives

February 17, 2023

The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) has invited applications from eligible sportspersons to avail incentives for the year 2022-23.  Candidates who have won medals in International, National and State-level sports in the year 2022-23 may apply.

Applications along with copies of certificates duly signed by Gazetted Officer, Aadhaar card, bank pass book may be  submitted at the Office of Assistant Director of DYES before 5 pm on Feb. 24. For details, call Ph: 0821-2564179, according to a press release.

