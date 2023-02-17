In Briefs

State-level School Athletics Meet in city from Feb. 19

February 17, 2023

The four-day Primary and High Schools State-level Athletics Meet organised under the joint aegis of Department of Public Instruction, District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and Physical Education section of DDPI Office, Mysuru, will be held from Feb. 19 to 22 at Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Nazarbad in the city. District Minister S.T. Somashekar will inaugurate the sports meet at 4 pm on Feb.19, while Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh will hoist the Sports Flag. MLA Tanveer Sait will preside.

Mayor Shivakumar will be the chief guest.  MPs Pratap Simha, V. Sreenivasa Prasad and Sumalatha Ambarish will be present as special invitees.  The sports meet will take place from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on all the four days. For details call PE Director Siddaraju on Mob: 89517-48361.

