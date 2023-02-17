Release of 3 books on Feb. 19

February 17, 2023

Three books of journalist Sudesha Doddapalya will be released at a function to be held at 10.30 am on Feb.19, at Rani Bahaddur Auditorium, University of Mysore, Hunsur Road in city.

Veteran Journalist Krishna-prasad will release the books — “Eeshanya Dikkininda,” a collection of his columns; “Hangarahalliya Barbara Sankolegalu,” a collection of articles and “Olavu Namma Baduku,” a series of Love Stories (Third Publication), published by Vismaya Book House. Ravindra Bhat, Executive Editor, Prajavani will speak about the books. Wildlife Photographers and Green-Oscar Award winners Krupakar and Senani will be present.