Admission to Morarji Desai, other Residential Schools

February 17, 2023

The Social Welfare Department has invited applications from eligible students for admission to sixth standard in Morarji Desai/ Dr. B.R. Ambedkar/ Indira Gandhi / Kittur Rani Chennamma/  Ekalavya Model/ Atal Bihari Vajpayee Residential Schools in the district, through an entrance exam. The admission is open for children of Pourakarmikas, graveyard workers, manual scavengers and Safai Karmacharis for the year 2023-24. Five percent seats are reserved to children of Safai Karmachari workers while two percent for graveyard worker’s children. Eligible candidates may avail applications from their nearest above mentioned Residential Schools after submitting their caste and income certificate. For details, visit district-level, taluk-level Offices of Social Welfare Department, Backward Classes Welfare Department and Scheduled Castes Welfare Department, according to a press release.

Eligible students must submit the application, along with copies of Aadhaar card, fifth standard marks card, ID card of parents working as a Safai Karmachari or Manual Scavenger, passport size photo of the candidate, at the respective residential schools mentioned above before Aug. 8. The selection will be based on the entrance exam scores, according to a press release from the Social Welfare Department Joint Director.

