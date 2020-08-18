Master of Inspiring Kannada Quotes: Retired school teacher T.R. Mohan

August 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Everyday, all of us receive many ‘Words of Wisdom’ as WhatsApp messages on mobile phones. Most of the time, we would just quickly leaf through them and move on with our daily lives. But this retired school teacher, from the past 15 years, has been penning such beautiful Kannada quotes, walking down every day to few nearby shops and hotels and displaying hand-written Quotable Quotes prominently in front of them.

A resident of Agrahara in city, T.R. Mohan is a retired school teacher. His favourite hobby is creating, curating and collecting Kannada quotes about grateful living and other such topics.

Every morning, after completing his normal morning routines, he takes a walk to nearby Hotel New Lakshmi Tiffanies, Thyagaraja Road and other few hotels and restaurants in Agrahara, most of them located in the vicinity of his residence.

Not to enjoy a snack or coffee there, but to write down Inspiring Kannada Quote on the whiteboards hanging prominently in the front of those hotels and restaurants.

‘One who laughs about himself is a Seer, one who laughs without reason is Crazy, one who laughs at others is an Idiot’ (Thannolage Naguvavanu Jnani, Thaane Naguvavanu Huccha, Innobbarannu Nodi Naguvavanu Ayogya).

This 74-year-old school teacher, till date, has penned thousands of such inspiring quotes in Kannada.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Tagaduru Rangaswamy Mohan said, “During my schooling days, my teacher used to instruct me to write down a Subhashitha (aphorisms) on the black board every day, as my handwriting was good and attractive. Later, after I started working as a school teacher, every day, I used to ask my students to write the good things, that they have done on that particular day, on the black board. A student would write ‘today, I helped my mother with her daily chores’ and another would write ‘today, I planted a sapling.’ For 22 years, I have worked as a teacher. After my retirement in 2005, from the past 15 years, I have been writing quotes in Kannada and displaying them on public places to inspire people.”

Now-a-days, people share quotes and other such motivational messages on their mobile phones. This is another unique way of transforming people’s lives through words. For this service, retired school teacher Mohan does not expect to get any monitory benefit in return. “Rather, I should be thankful to those hotels owners for giving me such an opportunity,” he humbly said.