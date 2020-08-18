Selected for Staff Course at US Naval War College

August 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Muckatira Lieutenant Commander Suraj Aiyappa has been selected to represent the Indian Navy for the prestigious Staff Course at US Naval War College, Rhode Island, USA.

Suraj completed his schooling from the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun and thereafter joined the Naval Academy from where he graduated as the Academy Cadet Captain.

He was awarded the Sword of Honour and the Chief of Naval Staff Gold Medal for standing first in overall order of merit on being commissioned into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy in 2010.

During his tenure, Suraj has held various appointments including Commanding Officer of a Fast Attack Craft, Instructor at Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and important operational appointments onboard frontline warships of the Indian Navy.

He specialises in Communication and Electronic Warfare and stood first in his specialisation course. He also had the privilege of commanding the Guard of Honour to the President of India during the International Fleet Review held at Visakhapatnam in 2016. Suraj has joined officers from 52 other countries for the Staff Course at USA this year.

Son of Lt. Col. M.A. Kariappa, SM (Retd.) and Saraswathy Kariappa (Analamada), who are residing at 16 Senavihar, Kammanahalli Main Road, Bengaluru, Suraj’s elder sister Pooja Kariappa is presently Head – Human Resources at Vascon Engineers Limited, Pune. Suraj is married to Dr. Yamuna, a dentist and daughter of Maneyapanda Manu Mandanna and Kamu, residents of Gonikoppal, Kodagu.

Suraj, who stood 9th among five lakh candidates who appeared for NDA in his batch, says that his mother has been his inspiration.