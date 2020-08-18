Three Cheetahs arrive at Mysuru Zoo
News

August 18, 2020

Travel for three days from South Africa

Mysore/Mysuru: Cheetahs, considered as the fastest animal on this planet, arrived at Mysuru Zoo last night under the Animal Exchange Programme. 

Three Cheetahs (one male and two females) arrived at Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens from South Africa Cheetah Centre at Johannesburg via Singapore and Bengaluru. The animals aged 14, 15 and 16 months travelled from South Africa to Singapore and again to Bengaluru by plane yesterday afternoon, from where they were brought to Mysuru Zoo on road last night.

Cheetah (Acinonyx jubatus) is a large cat native to Africa and Central Iran. It is the fastest land animal, capable of running at 80 to 128 km/h (50 to 80 mph) and as such has several adaptations for speed. They can accelerate from 0 to 68 miles per hour in just three seconds and are the only big cat that can turn in mid-air while sprinting. 

The three Cheetahs are now isolated and kept under observation at the Zoo and made to acclimatise to city’s weather condition before being displayed to visitors.  

