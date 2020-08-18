CET results on Aug. 20
August 18, 2020

Bengaluru: The results of the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Agriculture, Pharmacy and several other professional courses (barring Medical and Dental courses) in Karnataka will be announced on Aug.20.

Disclosing this here yesterday, Deputy Chief Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Higher Education Minister said that CET was held on July 30 and 31 amidst a slew of measures, which included  thermal screening of students at the entrance of the exam hall, mandatory wearing of face masks and maintenance of physical distancing, among others. 

Pointing out that the exam was scheduled to be held in April but was postponed due to the pandemic, he said that around 1.94 lakh students had registered for the test. For the first time, the results are being announced in just 20 days after the exam, he added.

Stating that the counselling for admission to Engineering and other professional courses will be done before October, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said that the counselling, including document verification will be conducted online and students need not visit any of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) Nodal Centres.

No hike in fee

In a good news for students amid COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no change in fee structure for engineering stream.

Pointing out that there will be no hike in fees in view of COVID-19 and floods, Dr. Ashwathnarayan said that there will be two types of fee structure. In one of the two compositions, it has been decided to fix fee of Rs. 65,360 for CET students and Rs.1,43,748 for COMED-K students. In another composition, it will be Rs. 58,808 for CET students and Rs. 2,01,960 for COMED-K students, he said.

