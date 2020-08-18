City BJP Units felicitate newly-appointed Party Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra

August 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Newly-appointed State BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra, younger son of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, was felicitated by the City, District and Youth Units at the Party Office in Chamarajapuram here yesterday.

This was Vijayendra’s first visit to the city after being appointed as one of the ten Vice-Presidents of the State BJP Unit.

Addressing party workers on the occasion, Vijayendra assured that he would act as a bridge between the people of the State and the Party.

Stating that he will be touring the entire State shortly, Vijayendra said that though he is new to politics, he has been associated with the political battles fought by his father for over three decades. Recalling the efforts of his father Yediyurappa in bringing the party to power in the State and the first BJP Government in South India, he said that all members of the party are equals.

Highlighting his plans for bagging at least 40 Assembly segments in Mysuru region in the next Assembly polls, Vijayendra said that though he is the son of the Chief Minister, he stands to be a common party worker.

Maintaining that he has taken criticisms aside, he promised to do whatever he can for the cause of the people in his capacity.

Citing the 2008 and 2018 Assembly poll results, when the BJP just fell short of the required number for forming a Government of its own and subsequently had to do a lot of manoeuvring for forming the Government, Vijayendra called upon the party workers to start preparations for the next Assembly polls from now itself.

Reflecting on his campaign for the party in Varuna Assembly segment, where he was tipped to be the party candidate in the last Assembly polls, Vijayendra said that he cannot ever forget the affection of the people.

Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra said that Vijayendra had the chance to sit along with him in the Assembly as a Legislator. However, there is no doubt that he will be in the Assembly after the next polls, he said and expressed the hope that Vijayendra, though a native of Shivamogga district, would be an MLA from Mysuru district.

City BJP leader M. Rajendra, who was also appointed as a Vice-President of the State BJP unit along with Vijayendra, Hassan MLA Preetam Gowda, former Ministers C.H. Vijayshankar and Kote M. Shivanna, former MLA Dr. Bharathishankar, senior leaders Raghu Kautilya, H.V. Rajiv and M.V. Ravishankar, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa, local leaders C. Ashok, Giridhar, Vaneesh, L.R. Mahadevaswamy, Hema Nandish, Kiran Gowda, Suresh Babu, Mahesh and others were present.