Rapid Antigen Test continues

COVID-19, News

August 18, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) being conducted on a mass scale by the district administration, entered the second day today, with the test conducted at five centres across the city.

At Town Hall, one of the centres that is located in the heart of the city, more than 60 people were seen  voluntarily lined up even before the centre opened at 10 am. The other four centres where the RAT was conducted today are at Quba School in Udayagiri, Al-Karim School in Rajivnagar, CITB Choultry in Hebbal and Manasagangothri Open Air Theatre.

The mass RAT Testing which was launched by the district administration yesterday for wider coverage of the  population, will continue for some more days at different venues and will function from 10 am to 1 pm on all days.

During the RAT Test, the Lab attendants will take nasal samples of everyone and issue reports in about 30 minutes.

On the first day of the launch yesterday, about 180 people were tested at Town Hall testing centre and 36 of them, constituting  a whopping 20 percent, tested positive for COVID-19, it is learnt.

