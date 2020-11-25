CM lays foundation stone for development works in Suttur
November 25, 2020

Suttur: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa laid foundation stone for various developmental works including the construction of a guest house at Suttur in Nanjangud taluk of Mysuru district this morning.

The CM unveiled a plaque to mark the event in the presence of Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Co-operation, District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLC A.H. Vishwanath, Chamarajanagar MP V. Sreenivasa Prasad and MLA Ashwin Kumar.

Yediyurappa also had darshan of newly-consecrated Doddammathayi idol. Later, he left for MM Hills to participate in various development works.

