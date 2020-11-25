Td vaccination drive for school students launched in the district

November 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As a precautionary measure against Tetanus and Diphtheria infections, amid the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Public Instruction, in association with the Health Department, National Health Mission (NHM) and Family Welfare Society, launched Td (Tetanus and diphtheria) vaccination drive this morning to vaccinate all students of First, Fifth and Tenth standards in the district.

Over two lakh students will be vaccinated during the two-day drive — today and on Nov. 27. The drive will cover all schools — Government, Aided and Unaided and also Schools following Central Syllabus (CBSE, ICSE etc.).

DDPI Dr. Panduranga told Star of Mysore that a total of 2,15,398 students (children aged between 7 and 16 years) studying in First (1,29,778 children), Fifth (44,187) and Tenth standards (41,433) enrolled in 3,453 schools of the district will be vaccinated for Td today.

Pointing out the parents of all the children have been intimated about the vaccination drive along with educating them on the purpose of the drive, much in advance, he said that the students have been asked to come in batches to their respective schools at a specified time for getting vaccinated.

Maintaining that it is the responsibility of the parents to bring their wards to schools, Panduranga said that schools have been getting good response for the drive, with most children coming along with their parents and a few others coming alone. He noted that the drive will also be carried out on Nov. 27 too, for students who could not come today.

Asserting that it is the objective of the Department to ensure 100 percent target, he said that in the wake of COVID-19 crisis, all protocols such as wearing of face mask, thermal screening, use of hand sanitisers and maintenance of physical distance are being strictly followed by all schools, leaving no scope for any lapses.

The heads of schools have been tasked with ensuring the success of the drive, Dr. Panduranga said and added that the Health Department staff are carrying out the vaccination in the presence of school heads and teachers.