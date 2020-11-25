Role of Police in maintaining peace in society is vital: CM

November 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Underscoring the role of Police in maintaining peace in society, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said the State Government expects the Mysuru Police Department to function in most professional manner with transparency and in responsible manner.

Speaking after inaugurating the 108 houses for Police personnel built under Police Gruha-2020 scheme and Office of the Commissioner of Police here yesterday, he said it was the responsibility of the State Government to ensure crime-free and efficient law and order so that people live happily in society without any fear.

Lot of impetus was not given on basic infrastructure to increase efficiency of Mysuru City Police and to encourage it. Sophisticated Police Stations and staff quarters were provided to the Cops to make them work better, he said

Yediyurappa said modern designed staff quarters were constructed by Karnataka Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Picture shows CM B.S. Yediyurappa cutting the ribbon to inaugurate City Top Cop’s office.

Accordingly, 108 houses — 36 in Jyothinagar and 72 in Jockey Quarters — in Mysuru have been construction under Police Gruha-2020 scheme, at a cost of Rs. 20.31 crore. It has been proposed to construct 184 houses across the State under Police Gruha-2025 scheme. This decision was taken after understanding problems of Police staff children facing problems to study in the existing quarters.

The CM praised the State Police for discharging their duty in most responsible manner in prevention of COVID-19.

“The Mysuru Cops worked efficiently in implementing the State Government’s order strictly as well as in creating awareness among people to check the spread of Coronavirus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has discussed with the Chief Ministers of all the States on steps to be taken in the next four to five weeks following reports of the second wave of pandemic.”

Addressing the gathering, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the Karnataka Police was known as the best and most efficient Police in the country. Likewise, the Mysuru Police Department was also functioning on the similar lines. The Department did well during the country-wide Janata Curfew in the wake of COVID-19 and is working hard to maintain law and order in the cultural city of Mysuru.

A section of the audience at the inaugural event.

War against drug continues

He said the State has launched a war against drug menace and the quantum of seizure of narcotics made during the last six months had exceeded the seizure made in last one decade.

The crackdown on drugs would continue unabated until the menace was rooted out. Crime rate in the State has declined significantly during the last one-and-a-half years of the BJP Government but the Police and Home Department would not be complacent. Dedicated cells had been constituted in all districts to deal with technology based crimes like Bank frauds and cyber crime.

Earlier, the CM unveiled two plaques to mark the inauguration of 108 houses and office of Police Commissioner.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, Co-operation and District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MLAs Tanveer Sait, G.T. Devegowda, L. Nagendra, S.A. Ramdas and B. Harshavardhan, MLCs A.H. Vishwanath and K.T. Srikantegowda, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, DG&IGP Praveen Sood, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta, Superintendent of Police C.B. Rhyshyanth, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Mayor Tasneem, ZP President Parimala Shyam and others were present.