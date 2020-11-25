Appointed as Chairman of Devaraj Urs Development Corporation

November 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The State Government on Tuesday appointed senior BJP leader of the city R.Raghu Kautilya as Chairman of D. Devaraj Urs Development Corporation.

Raghu Kautilya, who is the State Secretary of BJP Slum Morcha, is a close associate of State BJP Vice-President B.Y. Vijayendra, the son of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Raghu had earlier served as Chairman of Karnataka Exhibition Authority when S.M. Krishna was the Chief Minister.

In other appointments, BJP youth leader of the city L.R. Mahadevaswamy has been appointed as Chairman of Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK); senior party leader Shivalingaiah as CADA (Cauvery) Chairman; M. Ramachandra of Chamarajanagar as Chairman of Central Relief Committee; S. Mahadevaiah of Nanjangud as Chairman of Karnataka Compost Development Corporation and Nanjangud BJP leader N.R. Krishnappa Gowda as Chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Board.

In another significant appoint-ment, B.S. Paramashivaiah has been appointed as the first Chairman of the newly formed Karnataka Veerashaiva-Lingayat Development Corporation (KVLDC), for which the Government has sanctioned Rs.500 crore; Yelahanka MLA S.R.Vishwanath as Chairman of Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Rayabag MLA Duryodhana Aihole as Chairman of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation.