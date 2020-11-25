MUDA clears construction debris dumped on Ring Road
News

MUDA clears construction debris dumped on Ring Road

November 25, 2020

Warns of initiating legal action against debris dumpers

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Officials yesterday have got the construction debris dumped on the sides of the Outer Ring Road, cleared.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev has warned of initiating legal action against those found dumping debris and wastes of any kind on the sides of the Ring Road in future.

It may be recalled that the MUDA, tired with miscreants dumping of all kinds of garbage, debris and trash on Ring Road in city, has decided to punish those who dirty the Ring Road despite warning.

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras will be installed soon at debris dumping hotspots to catch those dumping garbage and impose fine. 

People can also record in their mobile phones if any person or vehicle is found dumping building debris on the Ring Road and WhatsApp to 88840-00750.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching