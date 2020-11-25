MUDA clears construction debris dumped on Ring Road

November 25, 2020

Warns of initiating legal action against debris dumpers

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Officials yesterday have got the construction debris dumped on the sides of the Outer Ring Road, cleared.

MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev has warned of initiating legal action against those found dumping debris and wastes of any kind on the sides of the Ring Road in future.

It may be recalled that the MUDA, tired with miscreants dumping of all kinds of garbage, debris and trash on Ring Road in city, has decided to punish those who dirty the Ring Road despite warning.

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras will be installed soon at debris dumping hotspots to catch those dumping garbage and impose fine.

People can also record in their mobile phones if any person or vehicle is found dumping building debris on the Ring Road and WhatsApp to 88840-00750.