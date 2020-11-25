MLA launches slew of developmental works in Chamundeshwari segment

November 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing his developmental activities, Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda on Monday launched a slew of developmental works, collectively worth crores of rupees, in his constituency.

Devegowda launched various works at Bogadi, Murudagalli, Doora and Doddakanya villages and inaugurated the renovated Jodi Maramma Temple at Bogadi. The MLA also laid the foundation for school building at Murudagalli costing Rs. 11 lakh, launched road and Underground Drainage (UGD) works costing Rs. 1 crore, laid foundation stone for school building construction costing Rs. 23 lakh and laid foundation for the Veterinary Hospital building costing Rs. 39 lakh, all at Doora village.

This apart, Devegowda performed ground-breaking ceremony for Rs. 50 lakh road development works and a bus shelter at Doddakanya village, construction of a school building at Talur costing Rs. 22 lakh , a bus shelter and road and UGD works at Kellahalli village costing Rs. 1 crore.

He later inaugurated the new Naada Kacheri at Jayapura.

Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Members Roopa Lokesh and Premakumari Mahadevaswamy, APMC Vice-President Doora Nagaraju, Assistant Commissioner Venkataraju, Tahsildar Rakshith, Deputy Tahsildar Kuber, AEE Raju and other officials were present.