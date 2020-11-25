MLA launches slew of developmental works in Chamundeshwari segment
News

MLA launches slew of developmental works in Chamundeshwari segment

November 25, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing his developmental activities, Chamundeshwari JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda on Monday launched a slew of developmental works, collectively worth crores of rupees, in his constituency.

Devegowda launched various works at Bogadi, Murudagalli, Doora and Doddakanya villages and inaugurated the renovated Jodi Maramma Temple at Bogadi. The MLA also laid the foundation for school building at Murudagalli costing Rs. 11 lakh, launched road and Underground Drainage (UGD) works costing Rs. 1 crore, laid foundation stone for school building construction costing Rs. 23 lakh and laid foundation for the Veterinary Hospital building costing Rs. 39 lakh, all at Doora village.

This apart, Devegowda performed ground-breaking ceremony for Rs. 50 lakh road development works  and a bus shelter at Doddakanya village, construction of a school building at Talur costing Rs. 22 lakh , a bus shelter and road and UGD works at Kellahalli village costing Rs. 1 crore. 

He later inaugurated the  new Naada Kacheri at Jayapura.

Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Members Roopa Lokesh and Premakumari Mahadevaswamy, APMC Vice-President Doora Nagaraju, Assistant Commissioner Venkataraju, Tahsildar Rakshith, Deputy Tahsildar Kuber, AEE Raju and other officials were present.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching