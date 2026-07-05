Mayank Kaul highlights India’s rich handwoven textile legacy
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Mayank Kaul highlights India’s rich handwoven textile legacy

July 5, 2026

Mysuru: Mysuru’s legacy as one of India’s prominent textile hubs made the inclusion of a session on textiles at the Mysuru Literature Festival particularly fitting, opined textile designer, writer and curator Mayank Mansingh Kaul.

He was speaking during a session titled ‘Enduring Themes in Indian Textiles’ at MLF yesterday.

Introducing the audience to India’s rich textile heritage, Kaul traced the evolution of handwoven traditions through a video presentation, showcasing designs that have endured for nearly 500 years.

He noted that artistic expressions in textiles across the Indian subcontinent date back nearly 2,000 years. Many of these traditional designs, he said, have been exhibited at the Devi Art Foundation and the National Museum in New Delhi.

Kaul explained that the Devi Art Foundation, established by Lekha Poddar and Anupam Poddar, has played a significant role in preserving and promoting India’s textile heritage through exhibitions and documentation.

He also spoke about the use of natural dyes in traditional Indian textiles and highlighted how age-old motifs and weaving techniques continue to inspire contemporary designers.

Discussing iconic textile traditions such as jamdani, kalamkari, bandhani and ikat, Kaul explained how modern designers and artists have reinterpreted these centuries-old crafts, ensuring they remain relevant in the contemporary world.

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