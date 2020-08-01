Mayor, Corporators inspect Rayanakere Sewage Treatment Plant
Photo News

Mayor, Corporators inspect Rayanakere Sewage Treatment Plant

August 1, 2020

Mayor Tasneem visited Sewage Treatment Plant in Rayanakere recently. She was accompanied by MCC Opposition leader M.U. Subbaiah, MCC Finance Committee Chairman Nirmala Harish, Corporators sbm Manju, B.V. Manjunath, Shanthakumari, Samiulla, Executive Engineer Srinivas and others. Mysuru city has three Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) to treat Municipal waste water for a total design capacity of 157.5 MLD and receiving sewage from 4 Zones of the city. All the STP’s design comprises Facultative Aerobic Lagoon (FAL) and Maturation Pond. They were commissioned in 2000 and taken up under KUIDP – ADB assistance. STP -A&D is located in Rayanakere, H.D. Kote road with a capacity of 60 MLD. The STP- B is located in Vidyaranyapuram with a capacity of 67.5 MLD and the STP – C in Kesare village with a capacity of 30 MLD.

