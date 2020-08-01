Plea to complete road work in Yadavagiri

August 1, 2020

Sir,

This is to bring to the notice of the authorities concerned regarding the half-done road work in Yadavagiri. It has been one month now and still it is incomplete.

The exact location is at 2nd Main, 8th ‘A’ Cross, Yadavagiri near Gujarati Samaj.

On behalf of the residents, I request the authorities to expedite and complete the road work on time as there is a lot of vehicular movement on the stretch. Also the new gravel is loose and all vehicles do skid often which could lead to someone getting hurt.

– An Aggrieved Resident , Yadavagiri, 30.7.2020

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]