Mayor inaugurates Gruha Shobhe Living Style Expo

December 19, 2022

Mysuru: Mayor Shivakumar inaugurated the ten-day Gruha Shobhe Living Style and Cake Exhibition at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city on Dec. 16.

Speaking on the occasion, Shivakumar said that Gruha Shobhe is a unique expo which sells all kinds of home appliances and attracts people.

Karnataka Exhibition Authority Chairman Mirle Srinivas Gowda said that the expo is giving quality service and is a trustworthy place for people.

Gruha Shobhe is the Living Style Exhibition that has been facilitating people to buy most branded household items under one roof for more than 20 years now. The special attraction for this year is a cake replica of the new Parliament House and National Emblem from Dolphin Bakers.

The expo is a must-visit for people who are on the lookout for bargains in furniture of different varieties. There are more than 100 stalls displaying branded products like electronics,appliances, automobiles, furniture, paintings, carpets, modular kitchens among other products. Besides huge discounts and surprise gifts, many attractive offers on different products are available. Separate food stalls have also been put up at the venue.

The stall owners will be displaying and selling their products directly to consumers due to which their profit margin will also be good. At the same time, the consumers will also benefit.

Briefing about the expo, Simon Exhibitors Director M.S. Nagachandra said: “Gruha Shobhe Expo is the trusted name among not only people of Mysuru but also across the State. Hence to provide most of the quality products under one roof every year we are conducting this expo. It is being conducted in most of the districts across the State.” For kids to enjoy, there are lots of amusement and for foodies, varieties of food delicacies are also available. From small company products to multinational company products are all available.