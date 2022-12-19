Narayana Multispeciality Hospital doctors successfully perform heart transplant procedures

December 19, 2022

Mysuru: Four persons suffering from end-stage heart failure have been treated by the doctors of Heart Failure Clinic at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital. The patients were treated and guided to undergo heart transplants and the heart transplant procedures were performed at M.S. Ramaiah Narayana Heart Centre, a unit managed by Narayana Health.

Addressing a press meet at Hotel Southern Star in city on Saturday, renowned heart transplantation expert Dr. U.M. Nagamalesh of Narayana Health said that Nandish from Mysuru was suffering from heart problem. As his condition was not improving he was shifted to the Heart Failure Clinic at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital where the doctors, after a thorough evaluation, advised him to undergo a heart transplant and was referred to M.S. Ramaiah Narayana Heart Centre.

The heart transplant was successful and it has been more than three years and three months, he has not even once had a heart issue. He has been attending to his work and has been leading a near-normal life since then, he added.

Similar are the cases with Keshava and Kumara. They were admitted to the Heart Failure Clinic owing to end-stage heart failure. Heart transplant being the most effective treatment, they were also advised heart transplant. 32-year-old Shivakumar is another patient who has got a new lease of life with the help of the Heart Failure Clinic at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital. He underwent heart transplant at the young age of 32. The transplant has helped him to lead a normal life. These heart transplants were also done at M.S. Ramaiah Narayana Heart Centre, Dr. Nagamalesh said.

He said that end-stage heart failure is fast becoming a common cardiac ailment. A majority of those suffering from this condition can be treated if diagnosed at the right time. We are extremely happy that we have been able to save patients suffering from end-stage heart failure successfully, he added.

Dr. V. Keshava Murthy, Senior Interventional Cardiologist at Narayana Multispeciality Hospital, said, “A specialised unit, Heart Failure Clinic provides diagnostic and treatment facilities to all kinds of cardiac conditions. The unit is equipped with the latest cathlab and team of experts. We have been able to do that only because of the deep expertise that we have as a healthcare chain. In our hospital, we have more than 20 beds and three Cardiologists dedicated to cardiac care. At Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Mysuru, we have a dedicated team with expertise in treating common to complex cardiac ailments.”

Dr. M.N. Ravi, Clinical Director and Senior Heart Specialist of the hospital said, “According to ICMR, India accounts for about 60 percent of world’s heart disease. Incidence of heart failure in patients attending cardiac OPDs in India is about 1 in 5. Heart Failure Clinic, a specialised unit at NH Mysore, was initiated two years ago with a view to address the problem and has been successful in identifying patients needing help including heart transplant and taking them through the entire process and post transplant care.”

The heart team of Narayana Hospital, Mysuru, includes Senior Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Clinical Director Dr. M.N. Ravi, Senior Interventional Cardiologist Dr. V. Keshava Murthy, Interventional Cardiologist Dr. P. Srinivas and Adult and Paediatric Cardiologist Dr. Anandlingan.

If family members of brain dead patients give their consent to organ donation, organs such as heart, kidneys, liver, eyes etc. can be harvested and transplanted to patients who have registered and waiting for organs, thus giving them a new lease of life, Dr. Nagamalesh said and added that there is a need to create awareness about organ donation.

The team of doctors and the four persons, who under went successful heart trans-plantation, were present at the press meet.