Mayor inaugurates seminar for Special Educators at AIISH

October 11, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A National Seminar on ‘Capacity Building and Empowering Special Educators of Children with Communication Disorders with Special Reference to NEP-2020’ was inaugurated by Mayor Shivakumar at the Seminar Hall in Knowledge Park of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) in city this morning.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the seminar for Special Teachers under National Education Policy (NEP) is a good move by AIISH and called upon the participating Special Teachers to make use of the seminar and the training programme.

Pointing out that special children should be brought to mainstream of the society, the Mayor lauded AIISH and assured of all help from Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to the institute.

AIISH Director Dr. M. Pushpavathi, who presided, said that 110 Special Teachers from five States are undergoing the training and called upon them to implement the same in their States.

Earlier, Associate Professor and Head of the Department (HoD) of Special Education Dr. Alok Kumar Upadhayay welcomed. Department of Special Education Associate Professor Dr. Prithi Venkatesh spoke about the objectives of the seminar. Lecturer in Special Education D. Dhivya proposed vote of thanks.

Speech Languages Pathologist Kusuma and others were present during the occasion.