Mayoral posts reservation matrix announced: JD(S) meeting this evening

February 12, 2021

Mysuru Mayor post reserved for General Category (Woman); Deputy Mayor for General Category

Mysore/Mysuru: After a delay of about a month, the State Government on Thursday announced the reservation matrix for Mayoral posts in all the ten City Corporations of the State, barring BBMP.

As per a gazette notification issued by A. Vijayakumar, Under-Secretary to Government, Urban Development Department, the Mayor post in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has been reserved for General Category (Woman) and the Deputy Mayor post for General Category candidate. With the Government reserving the Mayor post for General Category (Woman), the post goes to a woman candidate for the third successive time in the current tenure of the MCC, with Pushpalatha Jagannath of the Congress donning the Office in the first term and Tasneem of JD(S) in the second term.

The term of current Mayor Tasneem and Deputy Mayor C. Sridhar ended on Jan.17, 2021 and they have continued in the post since then.

While Tasneem is from JD(S), Sridhar belongs to the Congress. Now that the reservation category has been announced, the authorities are expected to announce the dates of poll for election of the 23rd Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the city anytime soon.

There are as many as 32 women Corporators in the 65-member MCC, out of which 13 are from the BJP, 11 from the JD(S), 7 from the Congress and 1 from Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

The JD(S)-Congress coalition is ruling the MCC ever since the polls were held in 2018.

But in a changed political scenario, with the BJP in power in the State, JD(S) is likely to stitch an alliance for the forthcoming Mayoral polls, the date of which is yet to be announced.

Sunanda Palanetra, a senior BJP Corporator, has a chance of becoming Mayor if BJP enters into an alliance with JD(S).

Meanwhile, JD(S) has called a meeting of its Legislators from Mysuru, sitting Corporators, ex-Corporators and leaders at its Party Office this evening (Feb.12), where the issue of an alliance and Mayoral polls will be discussed in detail.