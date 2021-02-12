Double murder case cracked; four arrested

February 12, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The Krishnaraja (KR) Police have cracked the double murder that rocked the city on the midnight of Feb. 7 near Yelethota and have arrested four accused. The murder took place over a long-standing property dispute.

Two youths, 25-year-old Kishan alias Garuda and 27-year-old Kiran alias Sanna, residents of Gowrishankaranagar on Nanjangud Road were the victims and they were hacked to death on the middle of the road on that night. The accused allegedly attacked the duo with billhooks and ‘long’ (machetes). Madhusudhan alias Kulla, a resident of Gundurao Nagar, was also injured in the attack and he is recuperating at K.R. Hospital.

The arrests have been made based on Madhusudhan’s complaint. The arrested have been identified as 27-year-old Dilip, a resident of Chamundi foothill, 23-year-old Madhu, a resident of Gowrishankaranagar, 36-year-old Swami alias Somesh alias Meese Swami, a resident of Chamundi foothill and 46-year-old Raghu, a resident of Vidyaranyapuram.

While Dilip and Madhu were arrested on Feb. 9 from Jayapura Bus Stand, Swami and Raghu were apprehended on Feb. 10 near Kumbarakoppal Gate. All the accused have been produced before court.

The case was cracked within a week as the Police had definite clues about the accused. In fact, the injured Madhusudhan had revealed the names of the accused soon after the attack. Mobile phone records, CCTV visuals and other clues helped the Police nail the accused.

According to a press release from the Police, the accused Swami and Kiran had a dispute over a parcel of land — survey No. 101, site No. 2 — at Gowrishankaranagar. They have fought many times over the property. On Feb. 7, Kiran, Kishan and Madhusudhan consumed alcohol near Nagi Canteen on Ooty Road.

In a drunken stupor, at around 10 pm, the trio called up Raghu, the owner of Nagi canteen and asked to bring Swami to them so that they could discuss and sort out the property dispute. As per plan, Raghu and Swami came to the place. But the discussion led to heated arguments and Swami and Raghu had to leave the place, said Police.

According to the Police, enraged with the argument, Swami summoned his friends Deepak and Madhu to the place and searched for Kiran, Madhusudhan and Kishan. The accused spotted them on the Yelethota road on a motorcycle. They followed the bike and blocked their way. The accused picked up a fight with Kiran and Kishan as they were the main targets, KR Police said.

As the arguments went out of hand, Swami and his accomplices allegedly attacked Kiran and Kishan with weapons. Madhusudhan tried to pacify the attackers and in the process sustained injuries on his right hand. Kiran and Kishan succumbed to injuries on the spot and the accused fled the spot.

DCP (Law and Order) Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda and Krishnaraja ACP Poornachandra Tejaswi had formed special teams to nab the accused. Inspector L. Srinivas, Sub-Inspectors Krishna and Sunil, ASI Vinod and staff Srinivas Prasad, Ramesh, Satish Kumar, Sharath and Madhu were part of the team.