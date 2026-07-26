MCC clears encroachment in Zone-7 limits
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MCC clears encroachment in Zone-7 limits

July 26, 2026

Operation Footpath

Mysuru: Operation Footpath, an intensified drive by Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) against encroachment of footpaths in across the city, has continued with the gangmen attached to the City Corporation clearing the encroached footpaths at N.R. Mohalla and other areas yesterday.

At MCC Zone-7, covering Maruthi Circle in N.R. Mohalla, Nazarbad Main Road, Gayathripuram, tea stalls, meat stalls and other businesses were being conducted on the footpaths, while zinc sheets had been erected, extending from the rooftop of the buildings towards the footpath, followed by concrete structures building on the pavements attached to the shops, denying the due space for pedestrians.

However, some of the shopkeepers near Maruthi Circle entered into a wordy duel with the gangmen. They insisted on maintaining transparency in the whole exercise, without acting according to their whims and fancy, by exempting some parts of the locality from anti-encroachment drive.

As the MCC personnel prepared to clear those spaces, the shopkeepers voluntarily cleared the encroachment, much to the relief of other traders who had raised a hue and cry.

Health Inspector of MCC Zone-7 Rajeshwari, Abhaya-1 and 2 teams, two earth moving vehicles, tippers and excavators were deployed to clear the encroachment.

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