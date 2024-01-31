MCC Commissioner explains…

January 31, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Ashaad-Ur-Rahman Shariff said that following rise in accidents on Bogadi Road and SJCE Main Road (Chaduranga Road), various competent authorities had written several letters to the MCC and also exerted pressure over the phone.

Similarly, Traffic Police had also made several representations, in the light of which we acted in the interest of public (by laying road humps). Prior to executing the works, we held a meeting and issued a set of instructions to work in compliance with the norms of respective department. However, following the recent outbursts, the officials would dread to take up any measures henceforth, he added.