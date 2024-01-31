Budget Session of Parliament begins with President Murmu’s address

January 31, 2024

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to present Union Budget tomorrow

New Delhi: The Budget Session of the Parliament began here today, in what is the final sitting during the current Lok Sabha tenure.

Addressing both the Houses of the Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu said, “Rs.34 lakh crore has been transferred through DBT by my Government, almost 2 crore fake beneficiaries removed from system, Rs. 2.75 lakh crore saved from going into wrong hands. My Government believes in capabilities of private sector, ensuring ease of doing business.”

“We had been listening to ‘Gareebi Hatao’ since decades, now we are witnessing poverty being alleviated. My Government has taken 25 crore people out from multidimensional poverty. It is our duty to make sure that no effort is left behind in pursuit of realising the dreams of Amrut Bharat,” she said.

Continuing, the President said on Jan. 22, Ram Lalla was finally seated in his grand abode after centuries of struggle. The First Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is being constructed in India, she added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget (2024-25) in the Parliament tomorrow (Feb.1) at 11 am. The Budget is being keenly watched across the country as the nation is going to Lok Sabha polls in a couple of months.

This will be the final annual financial statement of the BJP-led PM Narendra Modi Government’s second term. Last week, the traditional pre-budget ‘halwa’ ceremony was held, initiating a ‘lock-in’ period for officials involved in budget preparation to maintain confidentiality until the document’s tabling in the Lok Sabha.