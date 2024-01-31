Danger lurks on humps near Railway Gate

January 31, 2024

Speed-breakers near Crawford Hall and Kukkarahalli lake stretch on Bogadi Road too unscientific

Mysore/Mysuru: Road humps built to check the rate of accidents, that at times also saves lives, are lurking danger claiming lives, which is evident with the recent three deaths involving two-wheeler riders at the road humps laid unscientifically near the main gate of Manasagangothri, PG campus of University of Mysore on Bogadi Road in city.

Following the back-to-back deaths on the same stretch of Bogadi Road, the focus is on two road humps — one extending towards Kukkarahalli Lake after crossing the railway gate near the rear side of Crawford Hall, administrative building of Mysore Varsity and another towards Kantharaj Urs Road junction. They too portend danger for being devoid of mandatory white stripe reflective paint, as the paint has worn out in the passage of time. The thickness of the hump lacks uniformity in level and reflective lights, that do come in handy especially during night. This is the similar case with other roads too, which should be addressed at the earliest by taking corrective measures.

Retired Superintendent of Police (SP) Shankare Gowda said, “White stripes should be painted on the top of the humps. Most importantly, the paint should be luminous as mentioned in Indian Road Congress (IRC) norms. But these key features are missing in most of the road humps in the city, with some left without a coat of paint.” It can be anybody’s guess about the lack of scientific features in the case of road humps near the railway gate. The daily commuters will be aware of the road humps, but new road users are sure to end up meeting with accident, he added.

For easy and safe drive on the road, there are neither any markings on this stretch. Even though a sign board about the railway gate ahead is installed on the road side near Kukkarahalli Lake, the visibility issue is a matter of question. The extending tree branches cover the board rendering it to be of no use. Similarly, the speed limit on the road is 40 km and a board has also been installed, but it seems no action is taken to monitor the rule.

Indian Road Congress guidelines says…

According to Indian Road Congress (IRC) Rules 99-2018, there are certain guidelines to be followed to design the road humps. The guidelines should be followed in toto, but majority of them aren’t following them. Accidents have become common at the road humps laid without adhering to any guidelines, buckling under pressure. It is mandatory to paint them with reflective paint and installation of a sign board at a distance of 45 metres, about the road hump ahead. However, in the absence of these strictures, accidents do occur. Deputy Commissioner is the Chairman of Road Safety Committee and it should be made mandatory to seek the permission of the Committee before laying road humps. The Committee has on board both Officers and prominent public personalities. —Shankare Gowda, retired SP

The heightened discussions about road humps are back in the aftermath of three fatal accidents. The Officers who promise to act later slip into slumber. As a solution, action should be initiated against jurisdictional Police, as they are duty bound by certain responsibilities. Or else, the accidents will recur and if acted at the earliest, the rules will be followed with regard to road humps in other parts of the city. —Bhamy V. Shenoy, Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP)

The purpose behind laying the road humps is to prevent the possibilities of accident. It can be achieved only when the road engineer, Police, vehicle drivers and other road users become aware of their common responsibilities. The authorities concerned should also take a step towards abiding by all the guidelines related to humps. —P. Rajendra Prasad, retired DIGP