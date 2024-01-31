Unscientific road humps: One more death

January 31, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: The death toll in accidents caused by unscientific road humps laid near the main gate of Manasagangothri, the PG campus of Mysore University on Bogadi Main Road here has gone up to three.

Balladichanda B. Shivan (25), son of B.M. Biddappa from Kandangala village in Virajpet, who was battling for life after sustaining grievous injuries in the self-accident succumbed at a hospital here yesterday night. Shivan was an employee of a private company and was staying at a rented room in Saraswathipuram here.

Shivan who was riding his two-wheeler on this stretch of Bogadi Road on Sunday at about 6.30 am, was not aware of the road humps laid overnight.

There were neither any sign boards to caution the riders about road humps nor white stripes painted on the hump.

Shivan who sped over the road hump, lost control and fell from the bike resulting in him sustaining serious injuries, which eventually led to his death.

According to family members, the last rites of Shivam was performed at Kandangala, near Virajpet in Kodagu.

It may be mentioned that, in two separate accidents, Yashwanth of Maratikyathanahalli in Mysuru taluk and Kumar of H.D. Kote were killed on Sunday.