At last, Death Certificate issued

January 31, 2024

Taluk Office hands over Bhagyamma’s Death Certificate to kin

Mysore/Mysuru: Finally, the kin of Bhagyamma are heaving a sigh of relief for getting her death certificate, following a report published in SOM titled ‘The Elusive Death Certificate!’ yesterday.

Following the unending travails the family members of Bhagyamma underwent to obtain the death certificate, with the authorities dithering to honour the request, even after running from pillar to post at MCC and Tahsildar Offices, Bhagyamma’s son Yogesh had shared his ordeal with SOM.

Taking a serious view of the issue, Additional Deputy Commissioner R. Lokanath had instructed the Officers concerned to issue Death Certificate following which the certificate was issued from the Taluk Office.

Meanwhile, Mohan, the kin of Muktha, who was killed in a road accident on the Outer Ring Road near GRS Fantasy Park, told SOM that the Hootagalli City Municipal Council has asked him to come to the Office today afternoon along with the endorsement issued to him to get the Death Certificate.