Lokayukta raids two officials in city

January 31, 2024

Documents related to bank accounts, jewellery and properties being verified

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of the Statewide raids, about seven Lokayukta teams led by Mysuru Lokayukta SP S. Suresh Babu, carried out simultaneous raids at various locations in city this morning against two officials following complaints of having assets disproportionate to known sources of income.

Raids were carried out at houses and offices belonging to Yagnendra, Assistant Director (Town Planning), Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and Ravikumar, Assistant Executive Engineer (Rural Housing and Sanitation), Department of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj posted at Chamarajanagar Zilla Panchayat.

The sleuths raided Yagnendra’s in-law’s house in JP Nagar, his flat located at an apartment opposite Aishwarya Petrol Bunk in Vijayanagar and a house in Mirle village, KR Nagar taluk apart from his office. Raids were also conducted at Ravikumar’s house in K.C. Layout in city, in-law’s residence in Raghavendra Nagar and a farm house at Kollegal in Chamarajanagar.

Picture right shows Yagnendra’s in-law’s house at JP Nagar.

Sources said that the Lokayukta sleuths were verifying the officials’ bank accounts, deposits, documents related to moveable and immovable properties, and jewellery among others.

The Lokayukta teams in Mysuru were headed by DySPs Krishnaiah, Malateesh, Pavan Kumar and Mathew Thomas. Inspectors Lohith, Shashikumar, A. Ravikumar, Umesh and Roopashree and staff took part in the raids.

Based on the directions from Lokayukta DGP Prashanth Kumar Thakur and Inspector General of Police A. Subramanyeshwara Rao, similar raids were carried out against Government officials at 40 locations including Mandya, Hassan, Tumakuru, Koppal, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar and Ballari districts in the State.