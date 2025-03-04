MCC cracks down on waste burning menace

March 4, 2025

Forest Department writes to DC, urging legal action against rampant waste and leaf burning

Mysuru: Despite the ban on burning waste, including dry leaves, in public spaces, the hazardous practice has surged in recent weeks, worsening pollution. This recurring issue intensifies every summer and this season is no exception.

With temperatures soaring across Mysuru city and district over the past month, the illegal burning of garbage, dry grass, leaves and other waste has become a major concern. Taking the issue seriously, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has decided to strictly enforce the ban and penalise violators.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MCC Commissioner Shaikh Tanveer Asif stated that, as per solid waste management bylaws, burning garbage in buildings, on roadsides or public and private properties, including vacant plots, is prohibited and punishable with fines.

“Since I took charge as MCC Commissioner, six cases have been booked and violators have been penalised. We will strictly enforce the law and our Abhaya teams will maintain a stringent watch on waste burning,” the MCC Commissioner said.

Leaf burning is banned due to its impact on air pollution, health hazards and fire risks. Smoke from burning leaves may contain harmful chemicals such as carbon monoxide, which can bind with haemoglobin in the bloodstream, reducing oxygen levels in the blood and lungs.

Residents from several neighbourhoods, especially in Rajivnagar Second and Third Stages, Vijayanagar First Stage, along the factories on KRS Road, Gokulam, Vijayanagar Third and Fourth Stages, Garudachar Layout, Hebbal, Metagalli, Lakshmipuram, Jayalakshmipuram, Outer Ring Road, Lakshmikanthanagar in Hebbal Industrial Area and other outer zones that have revenue sites, MUDA and MCC Layouts and vast Civic Amenities (CA) sites, often report a rise in leaf burning and the resultant deterioration of air quality.

Forest Department seeks action

Just 15 days ago, a fire at Chamundi Hill ravaged over 40 acres of forest, destroying trees, grass and small wildlife. Taking serious note of the incident, Forest Department officials have written to the Deputy Commissioner, urging legal action against those responsible.

A similar fire recently broke out at the sewage farm in Vidyaranyapuram, engulfing hundreds of tonnes of dry waste. Thick smoke from the blaze triggered health issues for residents in Vidyaranyapuram, Gundurao Nagar, Gowrishankarnagar and Bandipalya.

Adding to the crisis, miscreants are deliberately setting fire to garbage piles, vacant plots and roadside waste heaps, endangering nearby residents and further polluting the environment.

Fire fighters respond swiftly to such incidents, battling flames in dry grasslands and urban areas alike. With the fire risk at its peak, fire station personnel across Mysuru city and district remain on high alert, ensuring their vehicles and equipment are primed for emergency operations.

Most fires are deliberate acts

According to Dr. P. Ramesh Kumar, Conservator of Forests (Project Tiger), Mysuru, most fire incidents are not accidental but deliberately set by individuals in dry areas, forests, farmlands and other locations.

These fires not only endanger human and animal lives but also destroy forest resources. Additionally, the thick smoke from such blazes causes severe environmental damage and poses health risks to both humans and animals.

“The public must understand the dangers of setting fires and educate others about the consequences. If CCTV footage or other evidence confirms deliberate fire-setting, strict legal action will be taken,” he warned.

Gururaj, District Fire Officer, emphasised that fire incidents spike during summer and fire personnel remain on high alert 24/7. “The moment we receive an emergency call, we rush to the site with fire trucks and equipment to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading. However, we have noticed a disturbing trend — many fires are being deliberately set in dry areas and residential localities,” he said.

He urged the public to exercise greater caution, stating that under no circumstances should people set fire to roadside garbage piles, dry grass, forests or crops like sugarcane and other standing crops.