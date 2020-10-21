Flower Market shifted
Flower Market shifted

October 21, 2020

COVID threat: Devaraja Flower Market to be shifted to J.K. Grounds from Oct. 23 to 25 

Mysore/Mysuru: Anticipating heavy rush of visitors during the festive season, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner has ordered temporary closure of retail and wholesale flower market at Devaraja Market in city from Oct. 23 to 25.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde has, in a press release, asked the flower traders  to instead set up makeshift shops at the spacious J.K. Grounds near the City Railway Station as heavy crowd is expected for Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami Day shopping during the said three days.

This is for the third successive festive season that the major flower market will remain temporarily closed as a precaution against COVID-19 which is spreading at an alarming rate. 

The flower section at Devaraja Market is very congested and thousands of people throng the market to buy flowers for the coming Ayudha Puja and Vijayadashami festival. Since there are more chances of transmission of the pandemic, it has been decided to shift the flower section to J.K. Grounds. Marking will be done to erect the makeshift shops and to maintain social distancing, MCC authorities said.

It may be recalled, the MCC had taken such a step during Varamahalakshmi festival (July 29 to 31)  and  during Gowri-Ganesha festival also (Aug.19 to 22) this year.

