MCC holds first Zonewise Adalat 
News

MCC holds first Zonewise Adalat 

January 20, 2023

Next Adalat will be held on Jan. 24 at MCC Zonal Offices 1 and 2; Jan. 31 at MCC Zonal Offices 4 and 5; Feb. 3 at MCC Zonal Offices 6 and 7 and Feb. 7 at MCC Zonal Offices 8 and 9

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysuru City Corporation’s (MCC) Zonal Adalat held in phases at all the nine Zones between Jan. 20 (today) and Feb. 7 opened to a good response. The first Zonewise Adalat was held at MCC Zonal Office – 3 at Sharadadevinagar this morning.

Residents of Sharadadevinagar, Ramakrishnanagar, Kuvempunagar and other localities coming under MCC Zonal Office-3 having queries and grievances attended the Adalat where over 35 to 40 applications pertaining to various problems were received.

Mayor Shivakumar, who oversaw the Adalat proceedings, enquired about the grievances and facilitated the public interaction with the officers concerned and took measures for on-the-spot redressal in some cases. Besides, officers were instructed to issue trade licences to tenants after collecting the stipulated tax from the building owners without any delay.

“In the case of queries related to drinking water supply and underground drainage, it should be attended on priority without giving room for any middlemen. Any applications that are received should be either disposed of by providing the required service or an endorsement should be issued, assuring suitable action,” the Mayor told the officers.

Services related to sites, transfer of khata of houses, registration, fixation of tax, construction plan, Completion Report (CR), Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Urban Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NULM), Urban Poor Alleviation Programme, Trade Licence, Water Supplies, UGD, application for advertisement boards, housing, site, possession certificate, title deed, release of rights under Ashraya Scheme, birth and death certificates can be obtained, during next Adalats between 11 am and 1 pm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching