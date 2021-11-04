MCC holds various programmes under SVANidhi Scheme till Nov. 15

November 4, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Marking the 75th year of Indian Independence, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will be holding various programmes for street vendors under the Prime Minister Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) Scheme launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs last year.

The Government has engaged payment aggregators such as PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm, Amazon Pay and BharatPe for implementing the Scheme across the country. In Mysuru, BharatPe has been selected as the Payment Aggregator for implementation of the Scheme.

As part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ marking the 75th year of Indian Independence, the MCC has organised a series of programmes from Oct. 28 till Nov. 15 under ‘Clean India’ concept with focus on Solid Waste Management and Waste Segregation and Management for street vendors and MCC Pourakarmikas.

The programme, which commenced from MCC Zone-1 office on Oct. 28, took place at MCC Zone-2 office on Oct. 30, Zone-3 office on Nov. 2, Zone-4 office on Nov. 4 and will continue at Zone-5 office on Nov. 6, Zone -6 office on Nov. 8, Zone-7 office on Nov. 10, Zone-8 office on Nov. 12 and at Zone-9 office on Nov. 15.

The street vendors, coming under the respective MCC Zonal office, can attend the programme on the scheduled date along with all required documents, a copy of the online application as proof for having applied for PM SVANidhi Scheme and an Android cellphone, according to a press release from the MCC Additional Commissioner.