MCC launches ‘March towards People’ initiative for Property Tax collection

October 3, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In a bid to mop up revenues amid COVID-19 crisis, the cash strapped Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) this morning launched ‘Palike Nade – Janateya Kade,’ a march towards people initiative for collecting pending property tax dues from property owners near their doorstep.

Realising that people are still scary to come out of their homes due to COVID-19 pandemic, the MCC authorities, as per the direction of Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, has launched this initiative for the first time, which aims at collecting pending tax from property owners.

Accordingly, officials attached to MCC Zone-3 set out on the job by erecting a shamiana at Saalu Marada Thimmakka Park in Ramakrishnanagar H-Block this morning for enabling property owners coming under MCC Wards 46 and 58 to pay tax till 4 pm.

Here, the property owners can pay tax either through online or by cash, with staff helping them in remittance.

Speaking after the launch of the initiative at Saalu Marada Thimmakka Park, Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Devegowda said that the MCC has launched ‘Palike Nade – Janateya Kade’ for the first time in order to facilitate the public to pay up taxes based on Self Assessment Scheme (SAS), near their doorstep safely, in the wake of people fearing to venture out of their homes and stand in queues at MCC Zonal offices.

Pointing out there are a total of 29,876 properties in MCC Zone-3 limits, he said that Rs.11.62 crore tax remains to be collected from 13,974 (including revenue properties) properties. Expressing hope that people come forward to pay their tax dues, Devegowda sought public co-operation for the success of this new idea.

Similarly, the tax collection drive will take place at Ganapati Temple premises in Ramakrishnanagar I-Block on Oct. 5 and at Varamahalakshmi Temple premises in Dattagalli Third Stage on Oct. 12.

As people, scared of catching COVID-19 infection, are weary of standing in long queues at MCC Zonal offices, the MCC plans to hold similar drives at parks, open grounds and such other available public spaces in order to enable people to come forward for property tax payment nearer their doorstep at a much quicker time without having to wait for long.

The MCC authorities have ensured that drinking water, hand sanitisers, chairs etc., are made available at the tax collection spots and protection from sun and rains is also provided.

People can pay their property tax under SAS without any penalty till Oct. 31 and thereafter in November with stipulated penalty.

Similar drives will be launched by all other Zonal offices in the coming days and the venues and date will be announced well in advance, according to MCC officials.