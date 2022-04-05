MCC property tax: Why the increase this year too?

April 5, 2022

Sir,

It is good that the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has at last got the online payment of property tax for the year 2022-23 working or so it seems.

Now owners can pay their property tax from the comfort of their homes and there is no need for us to disturb the Revenue Officers. I will definitely try it out in the next few days.

However, I have noticed the property tax has gone up again this year, instead of going down a bit because the property is now one year older in age. Last tax cycle the MCC increased the tax by 15%. So why the increase this year too? On going through the SAS of the year 2021-22 and 2022-23, I find the MCC has reduced the depreciation. The world over including India depreciation usually increases as the building ages. Surprisingly, the depreciation for this year has been reduced. Why? I think this is a way the MCC has devised to mop up extra tax.

I usually pay property tax within the first 7 to 10 days when the property tax pay kicks in. However, I will wait for sometime to see if the MCC addresses this issue and also the improper increase in the property tax.

– George Rego, Mysuru, 1.4.2022

