MCC records Rs. 81.72 crore Property Tax collection

August 25, 2021

5 percent rebate deadline ends on Aug. 31

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the MCC (Mysuru City Corporation) extended the 5 percent rebate deadline to Aug. 31, the Civic Body, till Aug. 22, has recorded a total Property Tax collection of Rs. 81,71,96,615 from all its nine Zonal offices.

MCC’s Acting Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rangaswamy said that with the MCC facilitating online payment from this year, the citizens are paying Property Tax from the comforts of their home voluntarily.

Pointing out that the MCC Property tax collection was Rs. 81,41,44,794 between Apr. 1 and Aug. 20, he said that the Civic Body recorded a collection of Rs. 30,51,821 in another two days (Aug. 21 & 22), thus adding up to a total collection of Rs. 81,71,96,615, collectively from all the nine Zonal offices.

Noting that the 5 percent rebate on Property Tax will continue till Aug. 31, Rangaswamy appealed all property owners to avail the rebate by paying their tax before the deadline.