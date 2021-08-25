MCC records Rs. 81.72 crore Property Tax collection
News

MCC records Rs. 81.72 crore Property Tax collection

August 25, 2021

5 percent rebate deadline ends on Aug. 31

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as the MCC (Mysuru City Corporation) extended the 5 percent rebate deadline to Aug. 31, the Civic Body, till Aug. 22, has recorded a total Property Tax collection of Rs. 81,71,96,615 from all its nine Zonal offices.

MCC’s Acting Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Rangaswamy said that with the MCC facilitating online payment from this year, the citizens are paying Property Tax from the comforts of their home voluntarily. 

Pointing out that the MCC Property tax collection was Rs. 81,41,44,794 between Apr. 1 and Aug. 20, he said that the Civic Body recorded a collection of Rs. 30,51,821 in another two days (Aug. 21 & 22), thus adding up to a total collection of Rs. 81,71,96,615, collectively from all the nine Zonal offices.

Noting that the 5 percent rebate on Property Tax will continue till Aug. 31, Rangaswamy appealed all property owners to avail the rebate by paying their tax before the deadline.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching