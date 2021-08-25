MCC by-poll: Nomination paper of Independent candidate rejected

August 25, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: With the deadline for filing of nomination papers for MCC Ward 36 (Yaraganahalli and Ambedkar Colony) by-poll ending on Monday (Aug.23), the scrutiny of nomination papers was taken up yesterday. The Ward is reserved for Backward Class-B category (Woman).

The by-poll has been necessitated by the annulment of the election of Rukmini Madegowda of the JD(S), who went on to become the Mayor in February last.

A total of 6 candidates, who included candidates of the BJP, Congress and JD(S) and three independents, had filed their nomination papers. The scrutiny of all the nominations was taken up at the MCC Zone-9 Office in Gayathripuram on Tuesday morning, during which the nomination papers of independent candidate S. Geetha was rejected on the grounds of disorder. However, the nomination papers of all the other five candidates were found to be in order.

The BJP has fielded Shobha Ramesh, while the Congress has fielded Rajani Annaiah and the JD(S) Leelavathi Mahesh. The two independent candidates who have filed nominations are Roopa and R. Rajeshwari.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is Aug.26. The voting will take place on Sept.3 (7 am to 5 pm) and the counting of votes will be taken up on Sept. 6.