MCC revises prices of meat and egg

April 23, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following an appeal by the Mysuru District Mutton Merchants Association to Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to revise the selling price of mutton (sheep and goat meat), MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, who held a meeting with office-bearers of the Association on Apr. 21, has revised the rates. Mutton traders had stated that they were incurring losses with the previous price of Rs. 500 per kg that was fixed by the MCC.

The Association, citing loss, had appealed to the MCC to fix the price of sheep and goat meat at Rs. 660 per kg as it was not possible to sell the meat at Rs. 500 per kg. The traders had closed the Kurimandi in protest and had also stopped selling meat at outlets. An appeal was also made by the Association to the District Minister S.T. Somashekar in this regard, following which the Minister had issued instructions to hold a meeting and decide on the price.

During the meeting with the office-bearers of the Association in the presence of the Assistant Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Service Department and MCC Veterinary Officers, several topics were discussed and the prices were fixed.

According to the revised prices, the maximum selling price of sheep and goat meat is Rs. 610 per kg, chicken (whole) Rs. 125 per kg, chicken (with skin) Rs. 160 per kg, chicken (skinless) Rs. 180 per kg and egg Rs. 5 each.

The MCC Commissioner has directed the Veterinary Officers to issue instructions to the Association and also to all meat traders not to sell meat above the fixed maximum price.

REVISED RATES

  • Mutton: Rs. 610 per kg
  • Chicken (whole): Rs. 125 per kg
  • Chicken with skin: Rs. 160 per kg
  • Chicken without skin: Rs.180
  • Egg: Rs. 5 per egg

